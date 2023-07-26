Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $458.39. The stock had a trading volume of 525,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,792. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $462.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.22 and its 200-day moving average is $382.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.08.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.