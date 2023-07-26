Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $458.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $462.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.73.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

