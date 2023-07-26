Masco (MAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masco stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank grew its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

