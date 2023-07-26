Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $401.28 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $404.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.80.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.11.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

