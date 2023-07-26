Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $437.00 to $470.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $404.91 and last traded at $404.79, with a volume of 2959762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.49.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.11.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

