Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MTDR traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 5,261,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 422,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 231.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 39.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 106.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 256,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 77,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

