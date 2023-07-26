Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 5,261,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,068. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

