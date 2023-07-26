Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. 5,436,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,893,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,142,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

