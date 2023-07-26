Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $21.65. Mattel shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1,609,243 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mattel by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

