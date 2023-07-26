McDonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average of $281.33. The company has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.16.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

