Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.81-2.92 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $9.03 on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. 1,222,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,522. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.