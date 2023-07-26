Mesa Air Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the average volume of 300 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.