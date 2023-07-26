MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $70.74 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $15.84 or 0.00054046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $70.74 million and $647,735.52 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,296.83 or 0.99972988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.79056968 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $812,511.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

