Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 30th.

