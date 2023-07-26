Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,570 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $75,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $46,555.20.

Natera Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Natera by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

