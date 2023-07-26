Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.8 %

Microsoft stock traded down $13.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,337,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,879. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.