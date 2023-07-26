Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.55. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

