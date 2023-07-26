Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 24.13%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $499.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $32,336.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,912.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,353 shares of company stock worth $146,309 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.