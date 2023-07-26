Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.4 %
TIGO opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIGO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
