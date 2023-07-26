Minerals Technologies (MTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.