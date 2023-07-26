Minerals Technologies (MTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65.
Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
Read More
