Mizuho Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $370.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

HUBB stock traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.81. 1,141,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,772. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.24. Hubbell has a one year low of $203.93 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

