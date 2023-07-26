Mobileye Global (MBLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mobileye Global to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, analysts expect Mobileye Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBLY stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

