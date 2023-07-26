Mohawk Industries (MHK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 guidance at $2.56-2.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $2.56-$2.66 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

