Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.85.

NYSE MOH traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $311.16. 525,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

