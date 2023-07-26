Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.25 EPS.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 99,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.