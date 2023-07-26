Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $363.19 and last traded at $361.70, with a volume of 1119250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $356.88.

The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.41 and its 200 day moving average is $314.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

