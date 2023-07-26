Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $157.77 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $157.77 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,077,357,501 coins and its circulating supply is 691,445,329 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

