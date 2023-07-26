Morgan Stanley Lowers Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) to Equal Weight

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

Shares of BSFFF stock remained flat at $36.34 during trading on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

About Basic-Fit

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.