Morgan Stanley Lowers Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) to Equal Weight

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Basic-Fit Price Performance
Shares of BSFFF stock remained flat at $36.34 during trading on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.
About Basic-Fit
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basic-Fit
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.