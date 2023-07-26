Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 433223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

MPLX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

