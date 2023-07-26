MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $77,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.95. 1,370,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

