M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,921,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4,220.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after buying an additional 322,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

