Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,701. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $91.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 566.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

