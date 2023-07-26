My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $972,584.25 and $336,474.02 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

