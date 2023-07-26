Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,578 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40.

Natera Stock Down 1.4 %

Natera stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,591. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

