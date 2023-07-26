Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 262,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,205,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.
Specifically, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,309,038. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
