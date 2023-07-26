Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 262,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,205,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Specifically, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,309,038. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Natera Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

