National Bank Financial Comments on Newmont Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

Newmont Trading Down 0.2 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TSE:NGT traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$57.32. 240,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$51.44 and a twelve month high of C$76.08.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.53%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.