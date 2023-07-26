National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.20. 78,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,146. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

