National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.50.

FM stock opened at C$36.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.78. The firm has a market cap of C$25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.88.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.