National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,678,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 144.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 360.0% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

