Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

