Newmont Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. 5,383,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,946,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 88,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

