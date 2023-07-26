Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,095. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.