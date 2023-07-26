NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -329.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
NXRT stock remained flat at $42.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 124,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -133.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
