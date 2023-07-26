NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.38. 7,244,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $744,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

