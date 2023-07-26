NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

