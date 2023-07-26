NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. 1,217,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,755. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

