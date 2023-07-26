NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.11 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 337,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,663. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

