NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 626,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after buying an additional 141,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 416,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.