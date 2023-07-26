Nichols plc Declares Dividend of GBX 12.60 (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nichols Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NICL traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,040 ($13.34). The stock had a trading volume of 13,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832. Nichols has a 1 year low of GBX 950 ($12.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,016.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,046.12. The firm has a market cap of £379.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,328.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Further Reading

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

