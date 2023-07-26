Nichols plc Declares Dividend of GBX 12.60 (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Nichols Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NICL traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,040 ($13.34). The stock had a trading volume of 13,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832. Nichols has a 1 year low of GBX 950 ($12.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,016.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,046.12. The firm has a market cap of £379.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,328.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
