NiSource Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for NiSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for NiSource’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. 4,300,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

